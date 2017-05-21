Sheriff: 2 Buildings Damaged In Wilkin County Bonfire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one building is a total loss and another suffered minor damage after a bonfire got out of hand on Saturday in northwestern Minnesota, according to the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded at about 12:45 p.m. to a report of two shop style buildings on fire on the 100 block of Lind Avenue in Wolverton, which is northwest of Fergus Falls. The sheriff’s office responded along with firefighters from Wolverton, Sabin and Christine.
When crews arrived, they learned the fire had been caused by a neighbor who had tried to add gasoline to a small bonfire. The gas can started on fire and was thrown in the direction of the buildings, away from a propane tank.
The neighbor, a 20-year-old man, suffered second-degree burns to his leg while trying to put the fire out. He was treated and released. Crews spent about three hours on scene putting the fire out.