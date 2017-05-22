4 Things To Know: Trump In Israel, North Korea Missile Test, Drake Beats Adele’s Record & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump’s visit to Israel Monday to Drake breaking Adele’s record for Billboard Music Award wins, here is a look at the top four stories from May 22, 2017.

Trump Travels To Israel

President Donald Trump is in Israel Monday, continuing his first overseas trip as commander-in-chief.

He’ll meet separately with both Israel’s prime minister and the President of Palestine.

Speaking in Saudi Arabia Sunday, the president urged Muslim leaders to form a united front against terrorism. He also signed a $110-billion arms deal.

North Korea Continues Missile Tests

Kim Jong Un said North Korea’s latest missile test was “perfect”.

Sunday’s launch was the second within a week.

The medium-range ballistic missile landed in the sea off its east coast.

According to state media, Kim said this type of missile is now ready for mass production and deployment.

Ford Motors Gets New CEO

Ford Motor Company will have a new chief executive at the wheel.

The New York Times reports outgoing CEO Mark Fields will be replaced. Fields had been taking heat from both Ford investors and the company’s board of directors.

According to the Times, Jim Hackett will take over. He joined the company’s operational ranks last year.

Drake Beats Adele’s Billboard Music Awards Record

Rapper Drake broke Adele’s record at the Billboard Music Awards.

Adele took home 12 awards in 2012. Drake took home 13 Sunday night.

Among the highlights Sunday was a performance by Cher, who also won this year’s ICON award.

Viewers also saw Celine Dion mark the 20th anniversary of “Titanic” by singing “My Heart Will Go On.”