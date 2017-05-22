State Fire Marshal Investigating Carlton Co. House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Carlton County home is damaged after an early morning fire Monday.
According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, just after 1:15 a.m. officials received several 911 calls reported a structure fire on the 800 block of County Road 18.
Upon arrival, fire fighters with the Wrenshall Fire Department found a two-story house fully engulfed in flames.
First responders expressed concern over a propane tank located just a few feet from the house.
Four additional fire departments were called to help put out the flames.
The home was believed to be unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported thus far.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.