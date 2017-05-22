State Fire Marshal Investigating Carlton Co. House Fire

May 22, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Carlton County, Carlton County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Fire Marshal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Carlton County home is damaged after an early morning fire Monday.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, just after 1:15 a.m. officials received several 911 calls reported a structure fire on the 800 block of County Road 18.

Upon arrival, fire fighters with the Wrenshall Fire Department found a two-story house fully engulfed in flames.

First responders expressed concern over a propane tank located just a few feet from the house.

Four additional fire departments were called to help put out the flames.

The home was believed to be unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported thus far.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch