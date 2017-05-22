Authorities: Mississippi River Bluff Search Unsuccessful After Driver Flees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul say an overnight traffic stop evolved into a search for a driver who fled into a wooded area near the Mississippi River bluffs.
According to St. Paul police, an officer initiated a traffic stop at Cretin Avenue near Eleanor Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Monday. There were four occupants inside the vehicle.
Authorities say the driver fled from the stop and ran into the bluff area. Officers began searching to make sure the driver didn’t fall off one of the steeper bluffs.
A larger search that included a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter found no sign of the driver and the search was called off around 9:45 a.m. Monday.