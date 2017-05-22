Authorities: Mississippi River Bluff Search Unsuccessful After Driver Flees

May 22, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul say an overnight traffic stop evolved into a search for a driver who fled into a wooded area near the Mississippi River bluffs.

According to St. Paul police, an officer initiated a traffic stop at Cretin Avenue near Eleanor Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Monday. There were four occupants inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver fled from the stop and ran into the bluff area. Officers began searching to make sure the driver didn’t fall off one of the steeper bluffs.

A larger search that included a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter found no sign of the driver and the search was called off around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch