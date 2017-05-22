Gopher Softball Eliminated After Seed Snub, Best Season In History

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The best season in softball history for Minnesota is over, after a pair of 1-0 losses by the Gophers in the NCAA regionals.
The Gophers beat Louisiana Tech twice over the weekend, but they were eliminated from the tournament on Sunday night with a second defeat by host Alabama to finish with a 56-5 record. That’s seven more victories than the previous program high.
Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Sara Groenewegen held the Crimson Tide to five hits and one first-inning run, but the Gophers twice stranded a runner on third base. Despite winning their first regular season conference title since 1991 and ranking first in the latest national coaches poll, the Gophers didn’t get the top-16 seed they expected for the right to play the regional at home.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)