Gopher Softball Eliminated After Seed Snub, Best Season In History

May 22, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: Gopher Softball, NCAA Tournament, Sara Groenewegen, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The best season in softball history for Minnesota is over, after a pair of 1-0 losses by the Gophers in the NCAA regionals.

The Gophers beat Louisiana Tech twice over the weekend, but they were eliminated from the tournament on Sunday night with a second defeat by host Alabama to finish with a 56-5 record. That’s seven more victories than the previous program high.

Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Sara Groenewegen held the Crimson Tide to five hits and one first-inning run, but the Gophers twice stranded a runner on third base. Despite winning their first regular season conference title since 1991 and ranking first in the latest national coaches poll, the Gophers didn’t get the top-16 seed they expected for the right to play the regional at home.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch