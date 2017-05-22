Workers Find Marijuana In Clothes Donated To Maplewood Store

May 22, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Maplewood, Marijuana

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Workers sifting through some donations at a Maplewood used clothing store got quite a surprise.

Among the clothing donated to the Once Upon a Child store recently was more than 100 grams of marijuana neatly divided into separate little plastic bags.

The Argus Leader says Maplewood police posted a picture of the marijuana on its Facebook page and asked the owner to come in to claim it. Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch