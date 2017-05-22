Workers Find Marijuana In Clothes Donated To Maplewood Store

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Workers sifting through some donations at a Maplewood used clothing store got quite a surprise.
Among the clothing donated to the Once Upon a Child store recently was more than 100 grams of marijuana neatly divided into separate little plastic bags.
The Argus Leader says Maplewood police posted a picture of the marijuana on its Facebook page and asked the owner to come in to claim it. Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet.
