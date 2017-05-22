Fowles Named WNBA’s Western Conference Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sylvia Fowles was named the WNBA’s Player of the Week in the Western Conference on Monday as the Minnesota Lynx are off to a 3-0 start.
In three victories, Fowles averaged 21.7 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. She also shot better than 57 percent from the field and 19-of-25 at the free-throw line. She had double-doubles in two of the three victories.
Fowles had 26 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the Lynx’s season-opening win over Chicago. She had a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds with two blocks in Saturday’s 89-87 wni over Dallas. It was her 42nd career 20-point, 10-rebound game.
The Lynx host the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.