Monday Recipes

SPICY SHREDDED BEEF
Note: This can also be made in the crock pot by following steps 1 through 4. Place the browned beef, vegetables, seasonings, salsa and water into the crock pot stoneware and cook on LOW for 6-8 hours or on HIGH for 4-6.
Ingredients
3 lb. tender chuck beef roast
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 small onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 jalapeno, chopped *seeds optional
1 Tbsp. oregano
1 Tbsp. cumin
15 oz. can pinto beans, drained & rinsed
16 oz. jar salsa verde ( tomatillo salsa)
16 oz. water
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
2. Season roast on all sides with salt and pepper, set aside.
3. Heat oil in a large oven safe pot over medium high heat, add onion, garlic and jalapeno then saute for 5 minutes.
4. Push vegetables aside, place the seasoned roast in the center and cook about 6 minutes per side to brown the meat.
5. Add the oregano, cumin, beans and salsa verde then fill up the salsa jar with the water and add it to the pot.
6. Cover pot with a lid or heavy duty tin foil and roast for 3 1/2 hours or until the meat shreds easily using a fork.
7. Remove pot from oven, let rest for 30 minutes then use 2 forks and shred the meat into the sauce then serve with burritos, tostadas and enchiladas.
EASY CILANTRO LIME RICE
*For use with a “Build Your Own” Burrito Bar
Ingredients
3 C. cooked white or brown rice
1-2 limes, cut in half
1/4 C. minced cilantro
Kosher salt
Instructions
1. Mix the cooked rice, desired amount of lime juice, cilantro and salt, toss to coat and taste adding extra of any ingredient you desire.
CREAMY CILANTRO LIME SAUCE
*For the Tostada cole slaw topping.
Ingredients
1 C. sour cream
1 ripe avocado
1/3 C. cilantro leaves, loosely packed
2 cloves garlic, quartered
2-3 Tbsp. lime juice
Salt to taste
Instructions
1. Place the sour cream, avocado, cilantro, garlic and lime juice into a blender, puree until smooth.
2. Pour sauce into a small bowl, season with salt to taste and refrigerate until use.
NOTE: Toss some sauce with cole slaw as a topping on a tostada, taco or with burritos.