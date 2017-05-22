Renville County Closes 2 Parks Due To Flooding

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Renville County said Monday that two parks have had to be closed due to flooding concerns.
County officials said Mack Lake County Park and Anderson Lake County Park are both closed due to flooding. Several parts of Minnesota were saturated with heavy rains on multiple days last week, creating the flood conditions.
Anderson Lake County Park is located southeast of Franklin. Mack Lake is located just south and west of Fairfax. Both parks are closed until further notice.