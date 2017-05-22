Charges: 2 Men Sexually Assaulted Roommate Following ‘Truth Or Dare’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men face sexual assault charges after allegedly touching their roommate sexually without his consent last summer amid a game of “truth or dare.”

Twenty-five-year-old Lamont Williams, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, and 21-year-old Sergio Bustus, of Vidalia, Georgia, are both charged via summons with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, court documents filed earlier this month in Dakota County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Williams, Bustus and another man moved into an Eagan apartment last June as part of a job training program. Just days after they started living together, their other roommate told police that Williams and Bustus had sexually assaulted him.

The victim reported to authorities that on the night of June 17 he, Williams and Bustus were drinking and playing “truth or dare.” The victim said he was dared to stand naked on the balcony for 20 seconds and did so. After he returned from the balcony, he found Williams naked and Bustus in his underwear.

The victim said Bustus then wrestled him to the ground, and both he and Williams touched him sexually, without his consent.

The victim told police he quickly broke away and dressed himself. Shortly after, his roommates began watching pornography on a phone in the living room, with Williams masturbating. The victim said he left and went into his bedroom.

Hours later, Williams entered the victim’s bedroom. The victim reported to police that Williams was angry he’d lost connection to the internet on the phone. When the connection was restored, Williams allegedly entered the victim’s bed and masturbated while watching pornography for about an hour.

In the morning, the victim reported what happened to police and underwent a sexual assault nurse examiner at a hospital. The victim’s parents called the housing director of the training program, and both Bustus and Williams were terminated.

In talks with investigators, Williams denied knowingly touching his roommate’s genitals, adding that he received permission to masturbate from both of his roommates.

Bustus told police that he only got on top of his roommate as a way to protect him from Williams. He added that he only accidentally touched his roommate’s bottom when he tried to move him.

Both Williams and Bustus are summoned to appear in Dakota County in early August.

If convicted of the fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, which is a gross misdemeanor, the two face a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.