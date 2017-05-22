St. Paul Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

May 22, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Missing Person, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police say they are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.

Anna Thorson walked away from an address Saturday in St. Paul. Police say she is not from the area.

Thorson is described as standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink Nike sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Thorson’s whereabouts should call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.

