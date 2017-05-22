3 Heathy Summer Salad Recipes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Summer party season is starting up and that means barbecues and beach parties.
Fitness expert Ali Holman is offering up three summer salad recipes that are easy, fun and healthy.
Corecamper Summer Corn, Avocado & Black Bean Salad
Ingredients:
2 cups canned fresh sweet corn
About 40 cherry tomatoes, halved
1 15 oz. can of black beans, rinsed and drained
2 avocados, diced
1 red onion, finely diced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (use the stems too!)
Dressing:
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 lemon, juiced (or 2 limes)
1-2 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
Instructions:
Prep all the veggie ingredients and add them to a large serving bowl. Toss well to combine.
In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the dressing ingredients and pour over the veggies. Toss gently to coat evenly and let rest about 10 minutes.
Store in the fridge and serve alone or with pita chips.
Corecamper Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
3 cups 1/2-inch-diced cooked boneless chicken breasts
2 cups seedless red grapes, halved
3 medium celery stalks, diced
2 large or 3 small/medium green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup sliced or slivered almonds
1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp. nonfat milk
2 tsp. honey
1 tsp. kosher salt, plus additional to taste
1/2 tsp black pepper, plus additional to taste
Instructions:
Place the diced chicken, grapes, celery, green onions and almonds in a large bowl.
In another bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, milk, honey, salt and pepper.
Pour over the chicken mixture and toss to coat. Taste and add additional salt and pepper as desired. Refrigerate for two hours or overnight.
Corecamper Orange Cranberry Quinoa & Cucumer Salad
Ingredients:
1 cucumber, diced
2 cups cooked quinoa (**Make sure it is COOL)
1/2 cup diced red onion
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/3 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
Orange Cranberry dressing
Instructions:
Toss all ingredients together until combined. Serve immediately.