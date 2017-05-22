Driver Hurt After Train Hits Car In Maple Lake

May 22, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Maple Lake, Train Hits Car, Wright County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a driver was hospitalized Monday after a train hit a vehicle northwest of the Twin Cities metro.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 12:58 p.m. to a report that a train had hit a vehicle on Birch Ave. S. at the railroad tracks in Maple Lake. When deputies arrived, the vehicle was stopped southbound on Birch Ave. at the railroad crossing with its arms down.

Authorities say the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and it’s not known if there was a medical situation or why the driver proceeded through the arms. A train going westbound hit the vehicle at the intersection.

Crews with the Maple Lake Fire Department had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The driver was taken to Buffalo Hospital, and the extent of injuries is not known.

Authorities say there were no known injuries on the train.

