Offensive Burst Pushes Twins Past Orioles, 14-7

BALTIMORE (AP) — Max Kepler homered and drove in four runs, Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco each had a career-high four hits and the Minnesota Twins roared back to beat the Baltimore Orioles 14-7 Monday night.

Minnesota trailed 5-0 in the second inning and 6-2 entering the fifth before cranking up the offense against Ubaldo Jimenez and an ineffective Baltimore bullpen.

A two-run double by Kepler helped the Twins knot the score in the fifth, Minnesota sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run sixth and Sano added a two-run homer in the ninth.

Joe Mauer had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice for the Twins, who reached season highs in runs and hits (21).

Adam Jones hit a three-run drive in the second inning off Kyle Gibson (1-4) for Baltimore.

It was his 125th home run at Camden Yards, moving him out of a tie with Rafael Palmeiro for the most in the history of the 26-year-old ballpark.

That proved to be the highlight of an otherwise ugly night for the Orioles.

Jimenez frittered away a five-run lead and missed a chance to earn his first win since April 19. The right-hander allowed six runs and nine hits in four-plus innings, a performance that lifted his ERA to an unsightly 7.17.

Jimenez was replaced by Tyler Wilson (2-2), who gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Down 5-0, the Twins got an RBI groundout from Mauer in third before Kepler led off the fourth with a home run.

It was 6-2 before Minnesota bunched together five hits in the fifth. After Kepler chased Jimenez with a two-run double, Eduardo Escobar hit a sacrifice fly and Polanco tied it with an RBI single.

Highlights of the Twins’ sixth inning included a tiebreaking double by Mauer, a two-run double by Escobar, an error by second baseman Jonathan Schoop and a run-inducing balk when Stefan Crichton dropped the ball in the midst of his windup.

Recalled from Triple-A Rochester before the game, Gibson gave up six runs in five innings, but nevertheless earned his first victory in seven starts this season.

HOME AND AWAY

Twins: The victory improved Minnesota’s road record to 12-5, compared to 11-13 at home.

Orioles: Baltimore has dropped two straight at Camden Yards after starting 15-3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Phil Hughes was examined in Minnesota, where it was determined he has inflammation of the right biceps. He was placed on the DL on Sunday.

Orioles: RHP Gabriel Ynoa was activated from the 10-day disabled list (right hamstring strain) and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. … INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) expects to receive a platelet rich plasma injection on Tuesday and expects to be sidelined 2-4 weeks. “It hasn’t gotten better since spring training,” said Flaherty, who went on the DL on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Twins: After losing two of his past three starts, Ervin Santana (6-2, 2.07 ERA) seeks to get back on course Wednesday night. He’s 4-5 lifetime against Baltimore.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-2, 2.97 ERA) makes his first career start against the Twins. He pitched one scoreless inning of relief against Minnesota last year.

