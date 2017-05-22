Vegetative Buffers One Of Many Issues Stalling Budget Talks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One of the issues threatening to derail any budget deal is a fight over vegetative buffers.

Unless you’re a farmer, you probably have no idea what those are.

This is an example of a grass buffers. They’re supposed to absorb and block farm chemicals from draining and finding their way into Minnesota rivers and lakes.

A law requiring farmers to erect 50-foot buffers in specially designated areas was supposed to go into effect in November. But farmers are arguing the buffer law is too costly and confusing.

Governor Mark Dayton has said the buffers are one of his top priorities.

“It’s a big deal for Minnesota in places our water is undrinkable. Buffers are one way you can reduce run off,” Dayton said.

But farmers have been fighting back. Earlier this month, 18 Minnesota farm organizations wrote Gov. Dayton, asking for changes and a delay in the implementation of the law. The farmers argued the buffers are too costly, not only requiring them to spend money planting and maintaining them, but that it also would mean less land for crops.

Republicans say they have been inundated with complaints.

“This is a contentious issue for farmers. They feel in many cases this is a taking of their land they have been farming,” House Speaker Kurt Daudt said.

Another problem: Confusion about the law itself. A DNR map dictates if certain farm areas are required to have the 50-foot barriers, but another part of the law scheduled for implementation in 2018 calls for 16.5-foot buffers for ditches.

Farmers say the designations can appear random, something we found in rural Dakota County. While this side of 250th Street is in the mandated DNR protected area requiring a 50 foot buffer, the other side of the street is not protected with no required buffer at all.

Late Sunday night, a compromise was reached that would delay by eight months the implementation of the buffer requirement from November of this year to the middle of next summer. It’s all part of the Environmental Bill that has been sent to the Governor’s desk.

Gov. Dayton has not indicated yet if he will sign that bill.

For more information, and a map, of the Minnesota Buffer Protection Law visit the DNR online.