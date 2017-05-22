Wis. Gov. Walker Threatens To Veto Entire State Budget

May 22, 2017 3:19 PM
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is threatening to take the unprecedented step of vetoing the entire Wisconsin state budget if it raises property taxes on homeowners.

Walker tweeted the threat on Monday, repeating a warning he first made via Twitter late Friday.

No governor has ever vetoed the entire state budget since 1931. That is the year the budget was first passed as a single, large bill.

Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance President Todd Berry says, “The only reason for a complete veto would be more for political optics or for related rhetorical or symbolic reasons.”

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he was caught off guard by Walker’s threat.

Vos says, “I don’t know why he wouldn’t call us instead of acting like Donald Trump and tweeting at us.”

  1. Allen Ruehmann says:
    May 22, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    GOP-Walker=Anus

