4 Things To Know: Manchester Attack, POTUS’ Budget Proposal & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the deadly concert attack in Manchester to President Trump’s budget proposal, here are the four things to know for Tuesday, May 23.
Deadly Concert Attack In Manchester
Authorities in the UK are treating the incident in Manchester as a terrorist attack. At least 22 people were killed after they says a male suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the end of the Ariana Grande concert. Streets in and around the city remain on lockdown. This morning, authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in Manchester in relation to the attack. The Islamic State group says one of its members carried out the attack.
POTUS Sends Budget Proposal
President Trump sends his first budget proposal to Capitol Hill. The more than $4 trillion plan relies on faster economic growth and steep cuts in a range of support programs for low-income individuals. Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Minnesota Special Session
A special session is underway at the capitol. It began just after midnight after lawmakers failed to pass a budget deal before the midnight deadline. However, Republican leaders and Governor Mark Dayton did reached a tentative deal. Final details will be worked out in the special session when lawmakers get back to work today.
Adrian Peterson Selling Minnesota Home
You can buy Adrian Peterson’s Home. The 4100-square foot residence is in Eden Prairie. It features five bedrooms and a game room with a giant Vikings logo. The home is listed at $695,000 — about $30,000 more than Peterson paid originally in 2007.