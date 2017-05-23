Bernie Sanders Slams Trump’s Budget As ‘Immoral’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are harshly criticizing President Donald Trump’s budget for 2018, saying it contradicts many of the promises he made on the presidential campaign trail.
The Democrats are particularly focused on tax cuts that would benefit the wealthiest Americans. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., calls the budget a massive transfer of wealth from working families and the elderly to the wealthiest 1 percent. He calls it “immoral.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says the budget would harm many Trump supporters, but he’s optimistic it will be roundly rejected.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says the budget cuts Social Security Disability Insurance and would trim the National Institutes of Health budget by nearly 20 percent. She says cuts to education are “one of the dumbest budget moves they can make.”
