Dogs Rescued After Deadly Wis. Tornado In Need Of Homes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pair of dogs rescued during last week’s devastating tornado in Chetek, Wisconsin, are now in need of some help.

Two collie mixes, Mary Ann and Ginger, along with their new litters of puppies, came from a local farm hit hard by the tornado.

They will soon need a new home.

Keri Harrison, of the Humane Society of Barron County, was the one who rescued the brood from the devastated farm.

“Imagine what that must have done trauma-wise, just the sheer pressure had to be horrifying for these animals,” she said.

When animal lover Tammie Eiler heard the dogs’ story, she knew exactly what to do.

With plenty of room on her property, she took them all home.

“They can’t take care of themselves,” Eiler said. “They didn’t ask to be left homeless, and we have plenty of room and plenty of time, it just seemed like something we should do.”

Ginger’s 5-week-old pups will be up for adoption in about two weeks. Mary Ann’s pups, which were born during the tornado, will be available in about 5 weeks.

And it’s not just this canine family looking for homes. Harrison says they also have dozens of kittens in need of care.

Everyone in the community seems confident the animals will be rescued.

If you’d like to adopt any of the animals, contact the Humane Society of Barron County.