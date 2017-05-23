Teen Taken Hostage, Assaulted Near Duluth Released From Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 17-year-old male injured in an assault near Duluth last week was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
Scott Kendrick Lindgren, 21 of Wrenshall, is charged with three counts of assault, threats of violence, intent to terrorize and false imprisonment, all felonies, in connection with the incident.
A 911 caller told authorities last Thursday that a juvenile male was being held hostage and was in “really bad shape, tied to a chair and getting his head stomped on” at a home on the 800 block of County Road 18 in Wrenshall.
Officers responded and located Lindgren’s vehicle leaving the residence. Lindgren was in the vehicle with his girlfriend and the victim, who had a serious head injury and other injuries to his face and neck.
Authorities say the incident is under investigation, and it’s believed other people may have witnessed the incident or participated. Anyone with information should contact the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 384-9520.