Local Music Tap: Free Entertainment Lineup Announced For 2017 State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The free entertainment lineup for the 2017 Minnesota State Fair has been released – and it’s got a lot of great local acts on it.
The lineup features more than 900 shows during the fair’s 12-day run and are all free with fair admission.
Some of the local acts include The Big Wu, Heiruspecs, Bad Bad Hats, Katy Vernon, Charanga Tropical and more.
Here’s a breakdown of the list:
Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:
Joni Harms
Tonic Sol-fa
Dailey & Vincent
Sammy Arriaga
Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars
The Loving Mary Band
The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band
Hot Club of Cowtown
The Malpass Brothers
Alpensterne
Redhead Express
The Nightowls
Kazual
Mary Sarah
JD McPherson
Monroe Crossing
Tank and The Bangas
James Andrews and The Crescent City All-Stars
C. Willi Myles
Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:
Will be announced in the coming weeks.
West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:
The Big Wu
The Pines
Heiruspecs
Romantica
Bad Bad Hats
Nooky Jones
Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:
MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
Katy Vernon
The Barley Jacks
Divas Through the Decades
Dan Israel
The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest
Kristoffer Olson
The Riddle Brothers
Pat Donohue
Kenny Ahern
451st Army Band “Blue Devils”
The Jerry O’Hagan Orchestra
Tommy Ryman
The Wild Goose Chase Cloggers
Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests
Duelly Noted
The Sweet Colleens
Family Three
Roger Radley
Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:
Chris Hawkey
Charanga Tropical
Takin’ It To The Limit: An Eagles Tribute
The Good, the Bad and the Funky
Corey Stevens
Ambassadors of Culture
International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:
CAAM Chinese Dance Theater
Axis Mundi World Jazz Quintet
Doctor Kielbasa
Socaholix
Adam Sandhurst & the Jolly Jammers
Frogleg
The Bavarian Musikmeisters
Native Pride Dancers
Brass Lassie
Wain McFarlane The Dreadlock Cowboy
Chinelos de Axochiapan
Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
For more on the entertainment lineup, click here.