Local Music Tap: Free Entertainment Lineup Announced For 2017 State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The free entertainment lineup for the 2017 Minnesota State Fair has been released – and it’s got a lot of great local acts on it.

The lineup features more than 900 shows during the fair’s 12-day run and are all free with fair admission.

Some of the local acts include The Big Wu, Heiruspecs, Bad Bad Hats, Katy Vernon, Charanga Tropical and more.

Here’s a breakdown of the list:

Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

Joni Harms

Tonic Sol-fa

Dailey & Vincent

Sammy Arriaga

Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars

The Loving Mary Band

The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band

Hot Club of Cowtown

The Malpass Brothers

Alpensterne

Redhead Express

The Nightowls

Kazual

Mary Sarah

JD McPherson

Monroe Crossing

Tank and The Bangas

James Andrews and The Crescent City All-Stars

C. Willi Myles

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

Will be announced in the coming weeks.

West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

The Big Wu

The Pines

Heiruspecs

Romantica

Bad Bad Hats

Nooky Jones

Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

Katy Vernon

The Barley Jacks

Divas Through the Decades

Dan Israel

The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest

Kristoffer Olson

The Riddle Brothers

Pat Donohue

Kenny Ahern

451st Army Band “Blue Devils”

The Jerry O’Hagan Orchestra

Tommy Ryman

The Wild Goose Chase Cloggers

Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests

Duelly Noted

The Sweet Colleens

Family Three

Roger Radley

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

Chris Hawkey

Charanga Tropical

Takin’ It To The Limit: An Eagles Tribute

The Good, the Bad and the Funky

Corey Stevens

Ambassadors of Culture

International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

CAAM Chinese Dance Theater

Axis Mundi World Jazz Quintet

Doctor Kielbasa

Socaholix

Adam Sandhurst & the Jolly Jammers

Frogleg

The Bavarian Musikmeisters

Native Pride Dancers

Brass Lassie

Wain McFarlane The Dreadlock Cowboy

Chinelos de Axochiapan

Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

For more on the entertainment lineup, click here.