Lakeville Students Awarded Scholarship In Honor Of ‘Nerf Wars’ Victim

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A scholarship created in honor of a student killed in a car accident is helping his peers pay for college.
Jake Flynn was a student athlete at Lakeville South High School who died in 2015 playing a game called Nerf Wars.
“Losing a child is the worst thing that could happen to you,” said Michelle Flynn, Jake’s Mother. “And my biggest fear with Jake being gone is people forgetting.”
Six students from Lakeville South and Lakeville North received more than $22,000 in scholarships Tuesday.
Flynn would have graduated this year and had a goal of playing college football.
