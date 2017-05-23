Legislature Special Session Begins Tuesday, Focuses On Budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota legislative leaders say they’ll call a special session to finish the state budget after blowing Monday’s midnight deadline.
The Legislature scrambled to finish a two-year spending plan but ran out of time as Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and top Republicans struggled to find agreement on major pieces of the budget.
But the two sides announced a deal to call a special session immediately Tuesday in the final hour of the regular session.
