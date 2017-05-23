Following Heavy Rain, ‘No-Wake’ Zone Expected On St. Croix River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are prepared to enact a “no-wake” zone on 50-mile stretch of the St. Croix River following a week filled with strong storms and record rainfall totals.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says officials are ready to enact a no-wake zone early Wednesday morning when the St. Croix in Stillwater is expected to exceed 683 feet.
The no-wake zone will stretch from Taylors Falls down to Prescott, Wisconsin, where the St. Croix River flows into the Mississippi River.
While the no-wake zone is in effect, boaters are required to operate watercraft at the slowest possible speed (below 5 mph), so as to protect the shoreline from erosion and spare other boats from debris damage.
The sheriff’s office says the St. Croix is expected to crest at 683.1 feet and remain around 683 feet through May 28. Those predictions may change depending on the weather.
So far, this May has brought more than double the average rainfall. In just the past week, two daily total rainfall records were set. Looking ahead, the weather looks to be mostly dry through the Memorial Day weekend.