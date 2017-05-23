N.D. Woman Accused Of Helping Man Plan Ex-Wife’s Murder

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot woman is accused of helping her husband plan the murder of his ex-wife.
Twenty-six-year-old Cynthia Louise Wilder is charged with criminal conspiracy to committee murder and accomplice to escape. She faces life in prison without parole.
Richie Wilder Jr., was sentenced this month to life without parole for stabbing his ex-wife, Angila Wilder, 44 times in her bedroom on Nov. 13, 2015. The 30-year-old Angila Wilder was pregnant when she was murdered.
Cynthia Wilder told Judge Gary Lee Monday that she did not understand the basis of the charges against her. Defense attorney Andrew Schultz told Lee the charges seemed based on the word of a single confidential informant.
Cynthia Wilder has been an elementary teacher for the Minot Public Schools for the past two years.
