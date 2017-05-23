Patrol: Man Killed After Van & Semi Collide In Northern MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a man is dead after a crash between a van and semi in extreme northern Minnesota Monday evening.
According to the patrol, the incident occurred on Highway 11 near County Road 123 in Jadis Township in Roseau County at around 8:48 p.m. There, a Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound and a semi-truck was westbound on Highway 11, just west of Roseau.
At some point, the Dodge crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the semi-trick.
The driver of the Dodge, identified as 42-year-old Jack Martin Dahl of Roseau, was killed.
The semi-truck driver, an Alexandria man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.