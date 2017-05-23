State Patrol Seeks Suspect In I-35 Freeway Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is seeking a suspect after a male was involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning on Interstate 35E in St. Paul.
Authorities say the incident was reported just before 2 a.m. There were no injuries in the shooting, but the victim’s vehicle was hit by a bullet in the rear driver’s side door. The victim told authorities he was at a stoplight on I-35E and Wheelock Parkway in St. Paul when the suspect approached his work vehicle and started yelling.
The victim headed southbound on 35E, and the suspect went back to his car and started following the victim. The victim told police five to seven shots were fired at his car near 35E and University Ave. The victim got off the freeway, went to a public area and called police.
State Patrol officers discovered that the victim’s vehicle was hit by at least one bullet. Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident, but they don’t believe it was road rage.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was reportedly driving a white 2000s Dodge or Chrysler minivan.
Anyone with information about the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle, should call the State Patrol at (651) 582-1509.