‘Accepted & Welcomed’: DJ On Performing With Autism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the challenges for people living with autism is finding work as adults.

Fraser helps coordinate employers with potential employees with special needs.

Tyler Thoresen, or DJ Crozzworkz, has been on the turntables since he was 12.

Fifteen years later, he is using his gift to make some cash and show people a good time.

“It is an amazing feeling to be up and performing,” Thoresen said.

Through Fraser, Thoresen got a job as a DJ with GenerationNOW Entertainment.

Owner Nicholas Dircz said Thoresen is a great addition to his team.

“The energy element is so important,” Dircz said. “You have to look like you’re really into what you’re doing and if you are into what you’re doing the crowd is going to reverberate off of that.”

“Inside, you get emotional about it,” Thoresen said. “It’s just powerful.”

Thoresen did not always think he would get to live out his passion for music because of autism, but he is glad he got the opportunity.

“When I go on stage to perform, I’m not defined by what I have as a disability, it’s more like I’m accepted and welcomed,” Thoresen said. “We are all capable of doing some pretty amazing things in our lives.”