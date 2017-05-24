4 Things To Know: Special Session, POTUS’ Private Attorney, Home Sales Slump & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the special session continuing in Minnesota to the home sales slump, here are the four things to know for Wednesday, May 24.
Special Session Continues
State lawmakers are working in overtime to pass a new, two year budget. They were hoping to wrap up within the next few minutes but the deadline has been pushed back to noon. The legislature has seven bills in all that need to pass before lawmakers can go home. We’ll have an update of the progress made at 9 am.
POTUS Private Attorney
President Trump is expected to retain a private attorney during the investigation into alleged campaign ties to Russia. A senior administration official says Attorney Marc Kasowitz will represent the president during the investigation. His biography says, the two have worked together on a wide range of litigation matters over the past 15 years.
Home Sales Slump
The rollercoaster housing market continues. The commerce department’s monthly report showed sales slumped by almost 11 and a half percent in April. That’s after one of the strongest selling paces of new homes in a decade in March. Experts think a shortage of affordable homes and rising prices are keeping shoppers out of the market.
Top Gun Sequel Confirmed
We’re taking the highway back to the danger zone. Tom Cruise was asked about a sequel to the film “Top Gun” on an Australian morning show yesterday. He said, it’s definitely happening and that filming will likely begin within the next year. The film celebrated its 31st anniversary of the original release this past weekend.