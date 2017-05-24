5-24-17-BUSINESS BY CARLSON With Paul Vaaler

This week’s business issues lead to all sorts of interesting destinations: courts and Congress as well as to company board rooms. How’s that possible? Here’s how:

1) In company board rooms, we’ve seen at least two big executive changes this week. Locally, CHS, the Inver Grove Heights-based agribusiness giant, announced a planned changing of the guard when Carl Casale stepped down in favor of Jay Debertin, a 30-year plus veteran of the cooperative with more than $17 billion in assets generating $35 billion in revenues. Here is where you can learn more about this executive transition: http://www.startribune.com/jay-debertin-named-president-and-ceo-of-inver-grove-heights-based-chs-inc/423669583/. Casale saw aggressive expansion in the late 2000s and 2010s, including investments in energy industrially and in Brazil internationally. CHS did well when commodities like corn and oil were rising in the 2000s, but since 2014, commodity prices have plummeted, and the Brazilian investments have soured. Debertin’s challenge will be to stem losses related to slumping commodity prices, and deliver more value-added services to cooperative members –farmers. More exports abroad could help that cause, but export growth opportunities tied to the Trans-Pacific Partnership were scuttled on Day 1 of the Trump Administration. Debertin’s got his hands full.

2) In company board rooms outside of Minnesota there are also bold moves this week, and they aren’t planned like the CHS move. Ford Chairman and great grandson of the company’s founder, Bill Ford, fired CEO Mark Fields earlier this week and named a relative newcomer to the company, Jim Hackett, as his replacement. Ford watchers attribute the firing to slowing car sales, slumping stock price, and the perception that Ford is behind the curve on future trends like electric cars and driverless technologies. Here’s where you can learn more about this changing of the guard: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidkiley5/2017/05/22/ford-seeks-to-change-its-investor-story-with-switch-from-fields-to-hackett-as-ceo/#3e2966a47e27 . Hackett’s remit is to reverse those trends, starting with that behind-the-curve perception. Hackett used to run Steel Case Office Furniture. Success there got him on the Ford Board of Directors, and then an executive position overseeing development of driverless cars. His magic act will include cutting expenses quickly while maintaining, if not increasing, investments in electric and driverless technologies that shareholders think key to the longer-term health of the company. One thing Hackett has is cash, maybe as much as $28 billion. Look for announcement of job cuts paired with a stock buy-back program to boost share price right away. Then…

3) What about courts? Here are two interesting business stories involving the courts. Locally, Judge David Eide is mulling over what to do about a motion by Universal Music Group and Comerica Bank to rescind a 20-year old music distribution agreement between Prince and Warner Bros. Records. Comerica is managing the late great rocker’s estate, and inked a distribution deal with Universal earlier this year, only to have Warner Bros assert that they held the rights to many of the most valuable recording rights –albums like 1999 and Purple Rain. Now, Judge Eide gets to sort this out and decide who gets the album rights, which are worth north of $30 million. Here is where you can learn about this court fight: http://variety.com/2017/music/news/its-official-princes-estate-manager-and-universal-music-group-move-to-nullify-recorded-music-deal-1202436842/. Will the Little Red Corvette head toward Universal or Warner Bros Records?

4) And national courts? It doesn’t get any more national and important than the US Supreme Court, which last Monday decided a patent infringement case that will likely have big implications for technology companies in Minnesota like 3M and Medtronic. Here is where you can learn more about the case: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/22/business/supreme-court-patent-lawsuit.html. TC Heartland versus Kraft Foods is the case. Indiana-based TC Heartland makes flavored drink mixes. Kraft sued TC for allegedly infringing on one of its drink mix patents, and sued TC in Delaware where Kraft is incorporated. TC moved to remove the suit to Indiana, its home turf. More than 25 years of patent law seemed to let plaintiffs like Kraft sue anywhere firms did business in the US. That interpretation led to something called “forum shopping” where plaintiffs sue in courts where judges are more friendly to plaintiffs –there’s a judge in East Texas with roughly a quarter of all pending federal patent infringements suits! The US Supreme Court majority led by Justice Clarence Thomas announced a new interpretation that limits where plaintiffs can sue to where the alleged infringer is incorporated or where it’s principal place of business is located. That means no more forum shopping for plaintiff-friendly judges anywhere in the US. If you are a big tech company like 3M, then you just improved your odds when a plaintiff claims infringement but has to sue you in Minnesota, home turf. Congratulations Minnesota. Condolences to East Texas.

5) And Congress? Yes, Minnesota business is doing business with one of America’s least popular institutions –Congress has an 20% approval rating in the latest Gallup poll available here: http://www.gallup.com/poll/1600/congress-public.aspx. Target CEO Brian Cornell testified Tuesday about risks to his company if Congress passes the so-called “border adjustment tax” as part of a larger tax and entitlement reform package. Here is where you can learn more about Cornell’s testimony and responses from other business executives and politicians: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/business/wp/2017/05/23/house-committee-to-hear-clashing-views-on-the-impact-of-a-border-adjustment-tax/?utm_term=.4f60ecce41db. The border adjustment “tax” isn’t really a tax in the conventional sense. It’s a policy proposal to limit the deduction of expenses from buying and importing goods from abroad. That effectively increases taxable income for big importers like Target and other retailers. Defenders of the proposal say that the US dollar would immediately appreciate in value, thus offsetting lost deductions, but nobody’s really tried this policy out on a massive scale. Cornell and others are concerned that an elegant economic theory might not be so elegant in practice, which could lead to massive losses at Target. Cornell appears to have allies in Minnesota Congressman Erik Paulsen and in US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. It may seem like a strange place for a business executive to be, but big company CEOs like Cornell occasionally need to step into the public policy realm to protect private business interests –call it corporate diplomacy. Now lets see if his diplomacy is effective. Meanwhile, back to selling more motor oil.

