Sheriff: Girl In Alexandria Drowning Got Swept Away In Current

May 24, 2017 3:58 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 12-year-old girl who died in a drowning near Alexandria late last month got swept away in a current.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on April 28 at a channel between Lake Cowdry and Lake Darling. Authorities learned a juvenile female was in the water, and she was found in about three feet of water more than 30 minutes after the initial call.

Resuscitation efforts were not successful, and the girl was pronounced dead. She was identified by authorities as Jalysa Ann Cook.

An investigation shows she get into the water on her own and was swept away by the current before going under water. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined her cause of death is a freshwater drowning.

