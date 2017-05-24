Luvafoodie Grilling Segment: Recipes

Take a look at Luvafoodie’s cheese curd recipes below!
Luvafoodie Beef Sliders Stuffed with Luvafoodie Honey Hickory Cheese Curds
Ingredients:
2 lb. ground beef
1 12 package of King’s Hawaiian Savory Buns
12 Luvafoodie Honey Hickory BBQ Cheese Curds
1 cup of Mayonnaise
1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Honey Hickory BBQ Spice Blend
1 head of butter lettuce
3 Pomodoro Tomatoes sliced
Directions:
1. Form beef into 12 slider size patties.
2. Take 1 cheese curd and stuff in middle of each beef slider.
3. In a small bowl mix mayonnaise with Luvafoodie Honey Hickory BBQ seasoning.
4. Grill sliders for about 5 minutes on each side or to desired wellness.
5. Take 1 tbsp. of mayonnaise seasoning and spread on inside of bun.
6. Put sliders on buns, top with a slice of tomato a lettuce.
Serves 12
Luvafoodie Grilled Pineapple and Chili Lime Curds Kabobs
Ingredients:
1 cup of cubed pineapple chunks
1 cup of Luvafoodie Metz Chili Lime Cheese Curds
1 container of Chobani Key Lime Greek Yogurt
2 Tbsp. Lime Juice
1 Tbsp. Honey
1 ½ tsp. Luvafoodie Chili Lime Seasoning
Directions:
1. In a small bowl mix together yogurt, lime juice, honey, Luvafoodie Chili Lime seasonings, set aside.
2. On metal skewers, alternate cheese curds and pineapple.
3. Put skewers on a grill pan. Grill until cheese curds start to melt.
4. Remove and serve with lime yogurt sauce.
Makes 6 Skewers depending on size of skewers.
Luvafoodie Countryside Herb Cheese Curd Pizza
Ingredients:
1 large premade pizza crust
1 cup of Luvafoodie Countryside Herb Cheese Curds
1 cup of spinach
1 cup of chopped tomatoes
1 cup of corn kernels (from fresh corn, canned or frozen)
1 cup of chopped Vidalia yellow onions
2 tbsp. olive oil
2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Countryside Herb Salt Free Spice Blend
Directions:
1. Put pizza crust on a grill pan.
2. Spread olive oil on crust and sprinkle with Luvafoodie Countryside Herb salt free spices.
3. Arrange spinach leaves on pizza crust.
4. Top with corn, tomatoes and onions.
5. Top with Luvafoodie Countryside Herb cheese curds.
6. Put on Grill over medium heat, grill until pizza crust is browned and cheese curds melted.
Serves 4
Luvafoodie Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Luvafoodie Chili Lime Cheese Curds
Ingredients:
3 Sweet Potatoes
½ cup of Luvafoodie Chili Lime Cheese Curds
¼ cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chili Lime Salt Free spice rub
Directions:
1. Remove skin from sweet potatoes with peeler.
2. Slice sweet potatoes in thin slices.
3. Put sliced sweet potatoes in a bowl.
4. Coat sweet potatoes with olive oil.
5. Sprinkle and mix with Luvafoodie Chili Lime Salt Free spice rub.
6. Cut cheese curds into bite small pieces.
7. Put sweet potatoes in a grill pan.
8. Grill over medium heat until potatoes are tender.
9. Top with Luvafoodie Chili Lime Cheese curds, grill until cheese curds are melted.
Serve with Honey Hickory BBQ Cheese Curd Sliders.