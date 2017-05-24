Minn. United FC’s ‘Unified’ Team Signs 11 Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some student athletes had the honor of joining the first official Minnesota United Unified team on Wednesday.

Eleven high school students signed special one-year contracts with Minnesota United FC to play two matches against other “unified” teams.

The unified teams include players of varying abilities that all play together on the same team.

“These are kids who are ready to play, they’re ready to go,” Sporting Director Manny Lagos said.

The opportunity is a dream come true for players like Andrew Olson and his mother, Jackie.

“When you have a child born with a disability, you don’t realize how much you’re going to miss out on with the athletic opportunities,” Jackie Olson said. “To be able to participate in these types of things at the same level his siblings do is just, this is what makes it all worthwhile.”

The team will play in two matches against the Houston Dynamo’s unified team this summer.

One game is at home and one is away.

They will finish out the season with a special medal ceremony.