Report: Timberwolves To Target Derrick Rose In Free Agency

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If we thought the rumors surrounding a reunion between Tom Thibodeau and Derrick Rose were over, we’re apparently wrong.
According to a report from an ESPN writer for the New York Knicks, the Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in acquiring Rose this summer in free agency. There were rumors that the Timberwolves and Knicks were in discussions last summer to send Rose to Minnesota before the NBA trade deadline. It would have signaled the end of the Ricky Rubio era with the Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves view PG Derrick Rose as a free agent target this summer, league sources tell ESPN. More here: https://t.co/k7pa1gsoHm
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 24, 2017
NBA free agency starts July 1, and the circumstances remain the same if the Timberwolves pursue Rose. He’s 28 years old and averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game for the Knicks last season. He had surgery in the offseason for a torn meniscus in his knee, but is expected to fully recover.
Rubio played much better for the Timberwolves last year after the trade deadline passed and he was still in Minnesota. For the season, he averaged 11.1 points, nine assists and four rebounds per game in 75 games. He also recently hired a new agent.
The Timberwolves have the No. 7 pick in the June 22 NBA Draft. Taking a guard there could also signal the end of Rubio in Minnesota.