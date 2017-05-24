‘Purest Form Of Happiness’: Lakeville Mom, Daughter Go Viral On Instagram

May 24, 2017 7:02 PM By Kate Raddatz
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Instagram post featuring a 12-year-old girl from Lakeville is getting a lot of attention.

“Who is your favorite person?” asks Angela Ardolf, in the video.

“Momma,” replied Ruby, Angela’s daughter.

The 40-second video posted a week ago is a simple Q&A between Ruby and her mom, but it instantly went viral with people falling in love with Ruby and her story.

“We had 700 followers,” Angela said. “Now I have over 11,000.”

Ruby was born with a rare condition called Stromme Syndrome. It affects size and brain development.

“All of [the doctors’] predictions were really bad,” Angela said. “Saying she’s not going to walk, talk, do anything, and she can do all of that.”

Talking not just in English, but other languages. Ruby loves to learn new words and now receives videos from people all over the world who saw the Instagram post.

Ruby and her mom have connected with other families online who have children with disabilities. While Ruby’s body may be small for her age, her personality is larger than life.

“She is the purest form of happiness in this world and I think people need that right now,” Angela said.

She added that her daughter’s condition is one of 12 known cases in the world.

