Authorities ID Victim In I-35E Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 23-year-old Richfield man was the apparent target in a shooting early Tuesday morning on Interstate 35E in St. Paul.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident started at about 2 a.m. at a stoplight at the intersection of I-35E and Wheelock Parkway. A suspect approached the victim’s tow truck at the intersection and started yelling.
Authorities say the victim went south on I-35E, and the suspect started following him. The State Patrol says five to seven gunshots were fired at the intersection of I-35E and University Avenue. There were no injuries in the incident, but the victim’s truck was hit at least once on the rear driver’s side.
The victim got off the freeway, parked in a public area and called police. The State Patrol identified the victim Thursday as Steven Lee Bach of Richfield. Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident, but it didn’t appear to be a case of road rage.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was reportedly driving a white 2000s Dodge or Chrysler minivan.
Anyone with information about the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle, should call the State Patrol at (651) 582-1509.