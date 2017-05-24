Wednesday Special Session Deadline Likely To Be Passed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers have been working through the night during a special session. They aren’t done yet though, as more work still needs to be done to pass a budget deal.

Several bills still need to be passed before lawmakers can go home.

Debate began around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but so far it’s been a lot of what we have been seeing all session long: bickering between parties.

Lawmakers started debating the tax bill first. That discussion quickly turned tense, as amendments started being thrown into the mix. Republicans blamed Democrats for violating the agreement signed, which stated no one would introduce amendments. Democrats disputed that claim.

The result was three hours of debate and votes over amendments on everything from property tax, the Rochester zip rail, estate taxes, and tobacco taxes.

Republicans are still insisting the budget is a good compromise between both sides.

“The governor wanted to spend about $50 million focused on early childhood development; we did that,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said. “He wanted to make sure that his buffer language was protected; we did that, and yet we got some compromise. We really wanted to protect farmers that weren’t ready for some of the things he was asking of them. And we worked out an arrangement where, at the beginning, it’s only a warning and not the hammer down while they’re adjusting to it.”

The deadline for the special session was supposed to be at 7 a.m., but those deadlines are more like goals.

In all, seven budget bills still need to be passed in St. Paul before lawmakers can go home.