Tanker Truck Filled With Hazardous Chemical Crashes, Closes Hwy 23 In Ogilvie

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tanker truck filled with an unspecified hazardous chemical has crashed outside of a west-central Minnesota town, but has yet to prompt an evacuation.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the tanker truck crashed at around 3:49 a.m. on Highway 23 between North Ciro Avenue and Deelstra Lane in Ogilvie, Minnesota.
The state patrol says they are investigating the crash, which included injuries. The extent of the injuries has not yet been determined.
The crashed closed Highway 23 in Ogilvie and transportation officials say they expect it to remain closed for some time.
Kanabec County Sheriff Brian Smith says there was no spill or rupture of the chemical inside the tanker, so there has been no evacuation. Hazmat recommendations are to evacuate within a half-mile of a chemical spill, and the town is within that zone.
Smith says authorities are still working with the carrier and tow operator to determine how to transfer the contents of the tanker safely. And since there is a chance of a rupture when the tanker is turned upright, evacuation is still possible.
This is a developing story, so check back for updates.