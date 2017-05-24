Judge Dismisses Mom’s Lawsuit Against Transgender Teen Daughter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has dismissed a mother’s lawsuit against her transgender daughter, who she still considers her son.
Earlier this year, Anmarie Calgaro, of Iron Junction, filed a lawsuit against her, which also pointed fingers at the child’s school and several other health agencies.
“I am firmly committed for what is best for my son, for all of my children,” Calgaro said in January. “I am his mother, he is and always will be welcome in our home.”
Last fall, Calgaro filed a lawsuit to have her parental rights restored.
An emancipation letter from Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid said Calgaro had surrendered her legal rights to control her child’s actions. Calgaro’s attorney, Erick Kaardal, argued that a legal emancipation was never proven.
“The U.S. Constitution says that parental rights are fundamental rights, that can’t be terminated without due process,” Kaardal said. “We’re here in federal court not because we want to be but because we have to be.”
This week, Judge Paul Magnuson dismissed the lawsuit, determining it to be without merit.
Calgaro had sought damages and wanted to regain parental control. Her transgender daughter will turn 18 this summer.