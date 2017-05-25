4 Things To Know: More Arrests In Manchester Bombing, Star Tribune’s 150 Anniversary & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From more arrests being made in the bombing of the Manchester Arena earlier this week to the anniversary of the release of “Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope,” here is a look at the top four stories from May 25, 2017.

More Arrests Made In Manchester Attack

Authorities in the U.K. have made eight arrests following the deadly concert attack outside the Manchester Arena earlier this week.

Twenty-two people died in the attack.

Investigators are working to track down accomplices of suspected bomber Salman Abedi. British authorities are working to determine if Abedi is part of a larger terror cell, which may include a man with connections to the Brussels and Paris attacks.

CBO: 23M More To Lose Health Coverage Under New Health Care Bill

A new report on the Republican health care bill estimates 23 million more Americans would lose health coverage by 2026 if it’s passed.

The figures were released by the Congressional Budget Office.

It would also trim nearly $120 billion from the deficit in the next decade.

The future of any health care overhaul is now in the hands of the Senate.

Star Tribune Celebrates 150 Years

Congratulations to the Star Tribune, which celebrates its 150th anniversary Thursday.

The first issue was published on May 25, 1867, when it was the Minneapolis Daily Tribune.

The paper prints around 200,000 daily papers and haven’t missed a day in 150 years.

On Thursday night, Fulton Brewery is holding a special event in honor of the day and created the Extra Extra Pale Ale for it.

‘Star Wars Episode 4 – A New Hope’ Turns 40

Let the force be with you.

Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the original release of the first “Star Wars” film.

Originally released as “Star Wars,” many know it now as “Episode 4 – A New Hope” after it was renamed in 1981.

Along with the original, there have been eight feature films.

It’ll be nine later this year with the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”