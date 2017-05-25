Sheriff: Woman, 62, Killed In Bemidji Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 62-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night after her motorcycle collided with a cargo van in Bemidji, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded to the crash at about 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Dr. SE and 23rd St. SE in Bemidji Township. When officers arrived, it was determined a 2012 BMW motorcycle was heading north on Paul Bunyan Drive DE when it was hit by a 2016 GMC Savannah cargo van.
The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified by authorities as Vicki A. Inkel of Bemidji. The driver of the van, a 54-year-old Bemidji man, was not injured.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the crash. Authorities say it does not appear alcohol or distracted driving were factors in the incident.