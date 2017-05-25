Man Injured After Being Thrown From Boat On Cedar Island Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old man was injured after a boat struck an island on Cedar Island Lake in Wakefield Township Wednesday afternoon.
According to Stearns County officials, around noon Aaron Charles Teal was thrown from a Triton Fishunter boat. The boat struck a point on an island in the lake, causing it go airborne.
Teal was working for In Tune Marine when the accident occurred.
He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said he was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.