Man Injured After Being Thrown From Boat On Cedar Island Lake

May 25, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Cedar Island Lake, Richmond

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old man was injured after a boat struck an island on Cedar Island Lake in Wakefield Township Wednesday afternoon.

According to Stearns County officials, around noon Aaron Charles Teal was thrown from a Triton Fishunter boat. The boat struck a point on an island in the lake, causing it go airborne.

Teal was working for In Tune Marine when the accident occurred.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said he was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch