Report: 1 Teen Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Plane Crash Near Chetek

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a tornado last week that killed one and injured many others, the community of Chetek is dealing with another tragedy.
According to the Chetek Alert, one teen was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after plane crashed early Wednesday evening southeast of the town.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the single-engine, two seater plane went down at around 6:30 p.m. and crashed in the Red Cedar River, between Fourth and Fifth Avenues along 22-1/2 Street, southeast of Chetek.
Both victims were pulled from the wreckage. The injured victim was taken to Mayo Hospital in Rochester in “very serious” condition.
The deceased victim has been confirmed as a Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School senior and the injured victim as a Cameron High School senior. Their names are not being released at this time out of respect for the victims’ families.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.