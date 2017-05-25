Police: 2 People Found Dead In Eden Prairie Home

May 25, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Death Investigation, Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie Police Department, Hennepin County Crime Lab

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside an Eden Prairie home Thursday morning.

Eden Prairie police were called at about 7:21 a.m. to a residence on the 6000 block of Woodhill Trail to conduct a welfare check on an adult male who did not show up for work. Once inside the home, officers discovered an adult male and female, both dead.

Authorities say there was nobody else inside the home.

Eden Prairie police and the Hennepin County Crime Lab are on the scene investigating. Authorities say they don’t believe the incident is random. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine their cause of death, and identify the victims. Police are investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

The incident remains an active investigation.

