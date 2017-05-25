Hopkins Woman Accused Of Driving School Bus While Impaired

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old Hopkins woman is accused of driving a school bus while impaired by drugs Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 911 caller reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday a school bus driving on the shoulder and erratically on Highway 169 at Bass Lake Road.

The state patrol contacted the bus company and located the bus, which had just dropped off seven elementary-aged children at North Education Center Academy school.

Two state troopers later located the bus on westbound Interstate 394 at Hopkins Crossroad. After observing the bus cross the fog line and drive on the shoulder, the troopers stopped the bus.

The patrol says the driver, identified as Connie Jean Krystofiak, had indications of impairment and completed field sobriety tests. She was arrested and booked at Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of driving while impaired by drugs.

Hopkins School District sent out a message to parents Wednesday night.

“Hello, families. We’re calling to let you know about a bus incident this morning. While a bus was traveling on Highway 169, a motorist noticed that the bus was swerving and reported it to police. After transporting students to North Education Center, the driver was stopped by the state patrol and investigated. We are incredibly thankful that all students arrived at school safely. We are also appreciative of the motorist who reported their concerns to police. There is nothing more important than our students’ safety. We are working with police and will ensure that all appropriate actions are taken. Thank you and have a good evening.”