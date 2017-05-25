Hudson H.S. Students Evacuated Over Gas Leak

May 25, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Hudson, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — High school students in Hudson, Wisconsin have been evacuated Thursday morning over a gas leak in the school.

Officials said that the leak is likely due to building construction.

Students were moved to St. Patrick’s Church as part of the safety protocol, and the building has been swept to ensure everyone left the school.

The gas was shut off, and the building was being ventilated.

The leak at the school was located and was being repaired as of 9 a.m. Not long after, the building was given the all-clear for staff and students to return.

