State Patrol Investigates Serious Injury Crash In Bloomington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are investigating after a crash on Highway 77 in Bloomington resulted in serious injuries early Thursday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 2:30 a.m. the crash occurred on the southbound lane of Hwy. 77 near Old Shakopee Road.
A WCCO photographer at the scene captured images showing a car was involved and also possibly a MnDOT truck, but neither has been confirmed.
The Bloomington Fire Department did say the crash resulted in serious injuries, but did not say how many people were involved.
Hwy. 77 was closed south of Killebrew drive for several hours while crews worked to clean up the crash.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.