Remains Of Soldier Killed At Pearl Harbor Returned To Minnesota

May 25, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Emmons, Pearl Harbor, WWII

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The remains of a Minnesota sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 will finally be returned to his hometown.

Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon I.C. Iverson’s remains will return to Emmons. He will receive a full-honors military funeral Saturday.

Iverson’s remains had previously been unidentified and were buried for more than 74 years at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

But in 2015, the deputy secretary of defense ordered the disinterment of unidentified remains associated with the USS Oklahoma. Scientists used DNA analysis, circumstantial evidence and dental comparisons to identify Iverson.

Iverson died at the age of 24 aboard the USS Oklahoma. The ship was hit by torpedoes and capsized at Pearl Harbor, which led to almost 430 deaths.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. John Phelps says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Welcome home Mr. Iverson.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch