Reality Check: Are Special Sessions Becoming More Common?

May 25, 2017 6:39 PM By Pat Kessler
Filed Under: Special Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers are giving it another try Thursday — trying to end a Special Session in St. Paul that was supposed to last just one day.

Democratic Governor Mark Dayton called the Special Session at 12-oh-1 Tuesday morning so lawmakers could finish work on the $46 billion state budget.

Political differences are sharper everywhere, including Minnesota, and Special Sessions aren’t that special anymore!

They’re meeting in Special Session right now in Alaska, Washington, New Mexico, Missouri and West Virginia.

But for Minnesota, what used to be rare is the new normal.

“We certainly don’t look good at all,” political scientist David Schultz said.

Schultz says there’s been a dramatic change in governing in the place Time Magazine once called the “state that works.”

“Minnesota moved from being a solidly DFL-Democratic state to a much more competitive two, sometimes three, party state,” he said. “We’ve become very polarized in the process.”

Schultz calculates in the 135 years from 1858 to 1993, Minnesota had 33 Special Sessions — that’s about one every four years. In the 24 years since 1993, there have been 19 Special Sessions — that’s about 4 every five years.

Despite the high number of special sessions, they don’t always work. Minnesota also ranks near the top in government shutdowns or near shutdowns, with three.

More from Pat Kessler
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch