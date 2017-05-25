Hardest To Fall Asleep Early In Work Week, Survey Finds

May 25, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Sleep

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Does it seem like you have a harder time sleeping on certain nights?

A recent survey shows Sunday night is the most difficult for people to get a solid night’s rest.

The survey showed 23 percent saying they have the hardest time sleeping on Sundays.

Monday came in second, with 8 percent having the most trouble sleeping on that night.

On Thursday, CBS This Morning reported that the American Heart Association has found that sleeping fewer than six hours a night could double the risk of death for those with metabolic syndrome.

